First Russian General Severely Injured in Syria Conflict

Russian Teacher Jailed for Sharing Abuse Video Freed by Court
1 hour ago
A Russian kindergarten teacher jailed for reposting a three-second video online has been freed after the case against her was dismissed.
2 days ago
The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea
2 days ago
The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea
Dialogue Through Ages. Aron Demetz and Massimo Vitali
On display are selected works from 2005 to 2015 by these two Italian artists. Renowned sculptor Aron Demetz creates life size figures which emphasize the relationship between man and his environment. Art photographer Massimo Vitali uses a large-format camera at a distance from his subjects to create under-blue-skies and beside-blue-seas scenes. Read more
2 days ago
The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea
Before the War: The Life of a U.S. Ambassador in the Soviet Union
3 days agoAnonymous Pranksters Mass Message Russian Children, Saying Gas Leaks Will Make Them Fairies
Howard Schatz: 25 Year Retrospective
The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs. Read more