18 seconds ago First Russian General Severely Injured in Syria Conflict
1 hour ago Russian Teacher Jailed for Sharing Abuse Video Freed by Court
2 days ago The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea
Before the War: The Life of a U.S. Ambassador in the Soviet Union
Russian Foreign Minister Calls Washington's Russia Scandal a 'Witch Hunt'
Russia Cracks Down on Belarusian Food Imports
Russia on Ukraine's Eurovision: Should I Stay or Should I Go?
March 6, 2017 — 11:15
March 6, 2017 — 11:15
Russian Major General Pyotr Milyukhin has been named as the country's highest-ranking victim of the Syrian conflict after being severely injured near Palmyra.

Milyukhin is believed to have lost both legs and an eye at the end of February, when the vehicle he was traveling in hit a mine.

Milyukhin, who heads combat training for Russia's Western Military District, is the first general to be injured during the Syrian conflict.

He is currently being cared for in Moscow's Burdenko military hospital, the Kommersant newspaper reported Monday.

The Syrian city of Palmyra was first captured by the Islamic State in May 2015. Syrian government forces, aided by Russian air support, captured the city in March 2016, but lost it again on December 11. Syrian-Russian forces then retook the city on March 2 with Russian support.

A Russian kindergarten teacher jailed for reposting a three-second video online has been freed after the case against her was dismissed.

Russian Foreign Minister Calls Washington's Russia Scandal a 'Witch Hunt'

Moscow TV Round-Up: It's a Woman's World

It's Women and Song Week on Moscow TV, so open some wine and enjoy Alla Pugacheva, Judy Garland and Olivia Newton-John at their best on ...

Moscow TV Round-Up: It's a Woman's World

It's Women and Song Week on Moscow TV, so open some wine and enjoy Alla Pugacheva, Judy Garland and Olivia Newton-John at their best on ...

Moscow TV Round-Up: It's a Woman's World

It's Women and Song Week on Moscow TV, so open some wine and enjoy Alla Pugacheva, Judy Garland and Olivia Newton-John at their best on ...

Exhibition

Dialogue Through Ages. Aron Demetz and Massimo Vitali

ZILART Hall
to Mar. 15

On display are selected works from 2005 to 2015 by these two Italian artists. Renowned sculptor Aron Demetz creates life size figures which emphasize the relationship between man and his environment. Art photographer Massimo Vitali uses a large-format camera at a distance from his subjects to create under-blue-skies and beside-blue-seas scenes.

Read more

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Beware the Russian Furies of March

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
You know the compliments for International Women's Day. But what do you call the women in your life who are not kind, pretty, brilliant, warm, and loving? Oh, Russian's got you covered.

Print edition — 4 days ago

March 02

Russia's Women Leaders; Dadin Walks Free; Hip Hop on Top

Before the War: The Life of a U.S. Ambassador in the Soviet Union

Joseph Edward Davies was appointed to be the U.S. Ambassador to the Soviet Union by President Roosevelt. These photographs show his work, life, family and ...

Burying the Bombshell

Burying the Bombshell

Burying the Bombshell

The Thaw: Anatomy of a Cultural Awakening

Exhibits at the New Tretyakov Gallery and the Museum of Moscow seek to put the post-Stalin period into historical and cultural context.

The Thaw: Anatomy of a Cultural Awakening

Exhibits at the New Tretyakov Gallery and the Museum of Moscow seek to put the post-Stalin period into historical and cultural context.

Vodka, Caviar and Aperol Spritz

Born into a family of restaurateurs in Australia, Sebbie Kenyon never wanted to be a chef. Instead, he believed rugby glory was in ...

The Thaw: Anatomy of a Cultural Awakening

Exhibits at the New Tretyakov Gallery and the Museum of Moscow seek to put the post-Stalin period into historical and cultural context.

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

It's Time to Make Nuclear Arms Control Great Again

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
Moscow is intent linking deals with Trump into a "grand bargain" where Russia's interests in Ukraine and European security would crowd out ...

Vodka, Caviar and Aperol Spritz

Born into a family of restaurateurs in Australia, Sebbie Kenyon never wanted to be a chef. Instead, he believed rugby glory was in ...

Cinema Weekend: Message to Man Comes to Moscow's Screens

Fans of auteur cinema have a feast of film to ...

Vodka, Caviar and Aperol Spritz

Born into a family of restaurateurs in Australia, Sebbie Kenyon never wanted to be a chef. Instead, he ...
Exhibition

Howard Schatz: 25 Year Retrospective

Brothers Lumiere Center for Photography
to Mar. 12

The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs.

Read more

Cinema Weekend: Message to Man Comes to Moscow's Screens

Fans of auteur cinema have a feast of film to look forward to this weekend as ...

Moscow Says the NYT Reported Fake News About Russia's War on Fake News

It was fake news about real news about fake news, if you believe the Russian government.

