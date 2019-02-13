News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Feb. 13 2019 - 15:02

First Russian Charged for Encouraging Children to Protest

teamnavalny_kld / Vkontakte

A volunteer with opposition activist Alexei Navalny’s campaign has become the first person to be prosecuted under a new law that bans encouraging young Russians to attend unsanctioned protests.

Adults face 15 days of jail and fines under the new law that President Vladimir Putin signed in late December. The law was introduced after Navalny drew thousands of mostly young anti-Kremlin demonstrators to the streets over the past year.

Read More
Russia Outlaws Youth Protestors

Authorities in Russia’s westernmost exclave of Kaliningrad charged local resident Ivan Luzin for involving two adolescents in a picket late last week, the RBC news website reported Tuesday.

“Luzin held an unsanctioned public picket on Feb. 7 involving two minors,” reads an excerpt of a report posted online by lawyer Alexei Glukhov, who shared it with RBC.

Luzin was also reportedly charged with holding the picket without notifying the authorities in advance.

The volunteer’s trial was postponed on Wednesday until the morning of Feb. 25, Glukhov said on his Telegram channel.

Modernizing the Masses: Russia’s People vs Putin (Op-ed)
Opinion
Jan. 16 2019
Modernizing the Masses: Russia’s People vs Putin (Op-ed)
How Russia’s Place in the World Has Changed in the Eyes of Its Citizens (Op-ed)
Opinion
Jan. 18 2019
How Russia’s Place in the World Has Changed in the Eyes of Its Citizens (Op-ed)
Activists Send Trash Parcels to Russian Deputies in Protest
News
Jan. 21 2019
Activists Send Trash Parcels to Russian Deputies in Protest


Latest news

Belarus Will Never Send 'Bad Vodka' to the Russians, Lukashenko Promises Putin
Meanwhile…
Feb. 13 2019
Belarus Will Never Send 'Bad Vodka' to the Russians, Lukashenko Promises Putin
Siberian Freighters Forced to Defreeze Ships in Minus 50 C
News
Feb. 13 2019
Siberian Freighters Forced to Defreeze Ships in Minus 50 C
Triple Sunrise Dazzles Northern Russia, in Pictures
Meanwhile…
Feb. 13 2019
Triple Sunrise Dazzles Northern Russia, in Pictures

Most read

News

Russia Starts to Worry Maduro's Grip Is Slipping in Venezuela

Meanwhile…

Russian Witches Cast Spells in Putin’s Support (Video)

Meanwhile…

Reebok Admits Cunnilingus Is No Joke in Russia

Meanwhile…

Russian Town Chases Out Rowdy Polar Bear Invaders

News

Google Began Censoring Search Results in Russia, Reports Say

Sign up for our weekly newsletter