Medvedev Could Be Replaced by Sobyanin or Nabiullina, Bloomberg Says
Russian Restrictions Will Only Affect U.S.-Registered Media Outlets
Russian Drivers Face Bigger Fines for Failure to Yield to Pedestrians
Russia Investigation: British Spies, Facebook Testifies and Idaho Fake News
RT Editor Says U.S. Staff Quitting in 'Masses' Over Security Fears
Islamic State Kills Captive Soldier in Syria, Russian Deputy Claims
Getting Kicked Off Premium YouTube Won’t Hurt Revenues, Says RT Editor
First Round of World Cup Russia Ticket Sales About to Close

Oct 11, 2017 — 15:40

Oct 11, 2017 — 15:40
— Update: 17:16

First Round of World Cup Russia Ticket Sales About to Close

Oct 11, 2017 — 15:40
— Update: 17:16
FIFA.com

The first random selection draw for tickets to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia ends Thursday at noon, Moscow time.

The World Cup kicks off on June 14, 2018, with host Russia playing the opening match. The tournament final will be held on July 15, 2018.

The second round of ticket sales will begin on Dec. 5.

More than 1.5 million tickets had been requested by football fans as of Oct. 4, with Russian applicants making up 70 percent of the ticket requests, according to the FIFA website.

There will be 32 teams in the tournament draw, with 31 having qualified for the tournament and Russia securing their place as hosts. Teams from England, Brazil, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Belgium, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Germany have already qualified, with Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland still hoping to earn a place.

