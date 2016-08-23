Russian Orthodox Resort Helps Pilgrims' Progress to Sochi

An Orthodox resort for pilgrims and tourists has opened near the southern Russian city of Sochi, the city administration press service announced Tuesday on their website.

The “Lesnoye” (Forest) resort consists of two recreation centers built around the Greek Orthodox Church of St. George the Victory Bearer and the ruins of three medieval churches.

The resort aims to attract pilgrims and build on the preexisting Orthodox tourism industry, while developing new tourist attractions in the wider Krasnodar region, according to the statement.

There are currently 11 spiritual and educational tours operating in the region, developed by the pilgrimage center of the Yekaterinodar and Kuban diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church.