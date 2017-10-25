First Naturalized Russians Take New Oath of Allegiance

Russia
Alexander Ryumin / ITAR-TASS

The first group of naturalized Russian citizens have taken a new obligatory oath of allegiance before receiving their passports this week.

A new law requiring naturalized Russians to recite an oath of allegiance, which President Vladimir Putin signed over the summer, took effect on Sept. 1. The new citizens are required to pledge respect for Russia’s culture, history and tradition.

Before You Take Up Russian Citizenship, You Need to Take This Oath

A presidential decree published on the Russian government’s online legal information portal on Monday lists 62 adult nationals of former Soviet republics and Afghanistan who took the mandated oath.

The decree states that citizenship is automatically granted to the new Russian citizens’ children under the age of 18.

