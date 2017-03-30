Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
59 minutes ago Russian Teacher Tells Students ‘Liberalism Is Freedom for Subhumans’
3 hours ago Putin Compares Anti-Corruption Protests to 'Arab Spring' and 'Euromaidan'
4 hours ago Russian Woman Who Insulted Police Apologizes on Live TV
Meanwhile…
Russian Teacher Tells Students ‘Liberalism Is Freedom for Subhumans’
Business
Defects Found in Almost Every Russian Proton Rocket Engine
Russia
Putin Compares Anti-Corruption Protests to 'Arab Spring' and 'Euromaidan'
Russia
Are Russian Teens Really About to Storm the Kremlin?
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
59 minutes ago Russian Teacher Tells Students ‘Liberalism Is Freedom for Subhumans’
3 hours ago Putin Compares Anti-Corruption Protests to 'Arab Spring' and 'Euromaidan'
4 hours ago Russian Woman Who Insulted Police Apologizes on Live TV

Fire Truck Plows Into Crowd at Moscow Airport

March 30, 2017 — 12:30
— Update: 12:46

Fire Truck Plows Into Crowd at Moscow Airport

March 30, 2017 — 12:30
— Update: 12:46
Marina Lystseva / TASS

A woman has died after being hit by a fire truck at Moscow's Domodedovo airport.

The vehicle reversed into a group of pedestrians waiting at a bus stop, unnamed police sources told the TASS news agency.

The airport-owned fire truck had been traveling along a road connecting the airport to a nearby hotel.

Four people have been hospitalized as a result of the incident, the Moscow Region Investigative Committee confirmed in a statement.

Police are at the scene and are continuing to investigate, the TASS news agency reported.

Related
Russia
Kremlin's 'Patriotic Education' to Target Russian Kids Online
Russia
Gazprom Refuses to Name and Shame Russian Authorities Falling Behind on Bills
Russia
French Presidential Hopeful Le Pen Meets Putin on Russia Trip

Are Russian Teens Really About to Storm the Kremlin?

4 hours ago

Recent anti-corruption rallies will go down as Russia’s most youthful protests.

Russia in Turmoil: How the Kremlin is Responding to Protests

Alaska: Bridge Between U.S. and Russia

5 hours ago
Russia signed a deal, selling Alaska to the United States for $7.2 million, on March 30, 1867.

8 hours ago

Kremlin's 'Patriotic Education' to Target Russian Kids Online

23 hours ago

Gazprom Refuses to Name and Shame Russian Authorities Falling Behind on Bills

23 hours ago

Russian Teen Says Police Threatened Her for 'Paid Protester' Confession

3 hours ago

Will the Real Funnymen Please Stand Up?

3 hours ago

A group of young humorists is set on building an English-language comedy scene in Moscow – and they're not kidding.

3 hours ago

Will the Real Funnymen Please Stand Up?

3 hours ago

A group of young humorists is set on building an English-language comedy scene in Moscow – and they're not kidding.

3 hours ago

Will the Real Funnymen Please Stand Up?

3 hours ago

A group of young humorists is set on building an English-language comedy scene in Moscow – and they're not kidding.

5 hours ago

Food for Thought

Cookery and writing keep Jennifer Eremeeva’s fire burning.

see more

5 hours ago

Food for Thought

Cookery and writing keep Jennifer Eremeeva’s fire burning.

22 hours ago

Crippled by the Kremlin, Russia’s State Media No Longer Competes

In the eviscerated ecosystem of the Russian media, independent outlets are filling the new vacuum created by nationwide protests.

5 hours ago

Food for Thought

Cookery and writing keep Jennifer Eremeeva’s fire burning.

New issue — today

March 30

Backstage Battle; Jewish Century; Business Model
1 day ago
By Anton Shekhovtsov
Anton Shekhovtsov
By Anton Shekhovtsov

Foreign Politicians’ Visit to Crimea Is Russia’s Latest Disinformation Failure

By Anton Shekhovtsov
Anton Shekhovtsov
By Anton Shekhovtsov
1 day ago

Western politicians from marginal parties may help Putin score points at home, but the international community clearly rejects a Russian Crimea.

1 day ago

European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law

1 day ago

New Colored Video Footage From Stalin's Russia Emerges

1 day ago

Russian Media Hit With New Court Reporting Restrictions

1 day ago

Russian Newspaper Calls for Robot Riot Cops to Be Unleashed on Anti-Corruption Protests

1 day ago

Russian Police Raid Moscow Scientology Center

1 day ago

Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office

Thu. Mar. 30

More events
Blaue Blume and Nikola Melnikov Gig
A street Cat Named Bob Cinema
42nd Russian Antiquarian Salon Exhibition
Lil Peep Gig
Rhinoceros Theater
Trespass Against Us Cinema

1 day ago

European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law

1 day ago

New Colored Video Footage From Stalin's Russia Emerges

1 day ago

Russian Media Hit With New Court Reporting Restrictions

1 day ago

Russian Newspaper Calls for Robot Riot Cops to Be Unleashed on Anti-Corruption Protests

1 day ago

Russian Police Raid Moscow Scientology Center

1 day ago

Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office

8 hours ago

Kremlin's 'Patriotic Education' to Target Russian Kids Online

23 hours ago

Gazprom Refuses to Name and Shame Russian Authorities Falling Behind on Bills

23 hours ago

Russian Teen Says Police Threatened Her for 'Paid Protester' Confession

Crippled by the Kremlin, Russia’s State Media No Longer Competes

22 hours ago
In the eviscerated ecosystem of the Russian media, independent outlets are filling the new vacuum created by nationwide protests.

Medvedev Is Out: Anti-Corruption Protests Cost Russia's Prime Minister his Future

23 hours ago
For millions of Russians, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is now ...

Crippled by the Kremlin, Russia’s State Media No Longer Competes

22 hours ago
In the eviscerated ecosystem of the Russian media, independent outlets are filling the new vacuum created by nationwide ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
The Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

Theater

Illusions

Wed. Apr. 19 Wed. Apr. 19
Praktika
08:00 p.m.

The complex tale of two married couples written and directed by Ivan Vyrypayev. Read more

Read more

23 hours ago

23 hours ago

Medvedev Is Out: Anti-Corruption Protests Cost Russia's Prime Minister his Future

For millions of Russians, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is now the face of state corruption. He ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Moscow State Conservatory Caught in Classroom Propaganda Row

Videos have emerged from classrooms across Russia that suggest the state is encouraging indoctrination.

Most Read

Trump, Le Pen and Other Fleeting Relationships: Is the Russian Scare Real?

Will the Real Funnymen Please Stand Up?

Defects Found in Almost Every Russian Proton Rocket Engine

Are Russian Teens Really About to Storm the Kremlin?
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+