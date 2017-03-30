Fire Truck Plows Into Crowd at Moscow Airport

A woman has died after being hit by a fire truck at Moscow's Domodedovo airport.

The vehicle reversed into a group of pedestrians waiting at a bus stop, unnamed police sources told the TASS news agency.

The airport-owned fire truck had been traveling along a road connecting the airport to a nearby hotel.

Four people have been hospitalized as a result of the incident, the Moscow Region Investigative Committee confirmed in a statement.

Police are at the scene and are continuing to investigate, the TASS news agency reported.