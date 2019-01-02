Fire Kills 7, Including 3 Children, in Southern Russia

At least seven people, including a family of five, were killed in a New Year’s fire in southern Russia’s Orenburg region.

Authorities said the victims may have died from smoke inhalation in the town of Orsk, some 1,800 kilometers southeast of Moscow. Children aged 4 and 6, as well as a five-month-old newborn, are said to be among those killed.

“The bodies of two guests were also found: a man and woman who came to celebrate the New Year holiday,” the Investigative Committee, which opened a criminal case into death by negligence, said Wednesday.