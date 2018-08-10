News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
Aug. 10 2018 - 17:08

Fire Destroys Historic Wooden Church Built in 1774

Church of the Dormition of the Theotokos/ Katerina.v-ko/ Wikimedia Commons

A historic,wooden 18th century church has been burned to the ground in northwestern Russia.

The Dormition Church of Kondopoga was built in Russia’s republic of Karelia in 1774 and was given protective status in 1960.

A photo posted on the local community board on Russia’s Vkontakte social network showed the church’s steeple engulfed in flames.

Rune / YouTube

“By the time firefighters had arrived, the fire had spread across 60 square meters. The church has fully burned,” Interfax quoted a regional emergency official as saying Friday.

The blaze was believed to have been caused by carelessness on the part of tourists, regional cultural heritage protection authorities told Interfax.

No casualties were reported.

Latest news

License Restored for European University in St. Petersburg
News
Aug. 10 2018
License Restored for European University in St. Petersburg
Love is in the Air, and Caught on Security Camera, at Zaryadye Park
Meanwhile…
Aug. 10 2018
Love is in the Air, and Caught on Security Camera, at Zaryadye Park
Hundreds of Fake Rubik’s Cubes Seized at Russian Border
Meanwhile…
Aug. 10 2018
Hundreds of Fake Rubik’s Cubes Seized at Russian Border

Most read

News

Explosion Rocks Pension Fund Office in Western Russia

News

Alaskan Sails to Russia, Requests Political Asylum

News

Mass Food Safety Violations Found at 44 Moscow McDonald’s

Opinion

Russia’s Economy is Falling Woefully Behind (Op-Ed)

News

Fewer Than 1 in 5 Russians Support Putin’s Foreign Policy, Poll Says

Sign up for our weekly newsletter