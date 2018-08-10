Fire Destroys Historic Wooden Church Built in 1774

Church of the Dormition of the Theotokos/ Katerina.v-ko/ Wikimedia Commons

A historic,wooden 18th century church has been burned to the ground in northwestern Russia.

The Dormition Church of Kondopoga was built in Russia’s republic of Karelia in 1774 and was given protective status in 1960.

A photo posted on the local community board on Russia’s Vkontakte social network showed the church’s steeple engulfed in flames.