Fire in Moscow Shopping Mall Injures 18

Eighteen people, including one child, have been injured after a fire broke out in the RIO mega-mall in northern Moscow late Monday, the state-run news agency TASS reports.

Fourteen people had to be hospitalized as a result of the incident, four of whom are in critical condition, the report said.

The fire broke out late on Monday at a textile store, with flames spreading across around 1,000 square meters, the report adds.

Over 3,000 people had to be evacuated, as well as the inhabitants of a small zoo of exotic animals and an aquarium located in the mall’s basement.