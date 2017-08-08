Finnish Woman Received Putin’s Coordinates in Police Email

A woman living in the Finnish city of Oulu accidentally received a police email with a detailed itinerary of Vladimir Putin’s visit to the country last month, the RBC news outlet reported on Tuesday citing the Finnish newspaper Iltalehti.

The details of Putin’s movements in Finland were part of an exchange between Finnish police officers which found their way to the woman’s inbox while Putin was on an official visit to the country on July 27, Iltalehti reported on Monday.

The emails contained the exact time Putin’s helicopter arrived at the Savonlinna Airport and information on the Finnish president’s movements.

Finnish police confirmed the leak on Monday, adding that it was harmless since the email was sent long after Putin arrived in the country.

"The message was sent by e-mail to a civilian at 9 p.m. By that time, about nine hours had passed since the Russian president's helicopter landed," RBC cited Arto Tynkkunen, a Finnish police spokesperson, as saying.

At the time of the leak, the presidents were watching an opera in Olavinlinna, he said.

The Russian and Finnish presidents met to discuss bilateral relations and mark the 100-year anniversary of Finland’s independence.