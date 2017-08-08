Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Finnish Woman Received Putin’s Coordinates in Police Email
4 hours ago Navalny Was 'Joking' When he Said the Kremlin Could Murder Him
20 hours ago The Real Inspiration for Game of Thrones’ Banners Is Russia
Russia
Navalny Was 'Joking' When he Said the Kremlin Could Murder Him
Russia
The Stunning Story of Russian Minister Ulyukayev's Arrest for Bribery, Explained
Russia
The Real Inspiration for Game of Thrones’ Banners Is Russia
Russia
Why New U.S. Sanctions Could Be a Ticking Time Bomb for Investors in Russia (Op-ed)
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Finnish Woman Received Putin’s Coordinates in Police Email

Aug 8, 2017 — 08:31
— Update: 05:31

Finnish Woman Received Putin’s Coordinates in Police Email

Aug 8, 2017 — 08:31
— Update: 05:31
Daniel Weber / Flickr

A woman living in the Finnish city of Oulu accidentally received a police email with a detailed itinerary of Vladimir Putin’s visit to the country last month, the RBC news outlet reported on Tuesday citing the Finnish newspaper Iltalehti.

The details of Putin’s movements in Finland were part of an exchange between Finnish police officers which found their way to the woman’s inbox while Putin was on an official visit to the country on July 27, Iltalehti reported on Monday.

The emails contained the exact time Putin’s helicopter arrived at the Savonlinna Airport and information on the Finnish president’s movements.

Finnish police confirmed the leak on Monday, adding that it was harmless since the email was sent long after Putin arrived in the country.

"The message was sent by e-mail to a civilian at 9 p.m. By that time, about nine hours had passed since the Russian president's helicopter landed," RBC cited Arto Tynkkunen, a Finnish police spokesperson, as saying.

At the time of the leak, the presidents were watching an opera in Olavinlinna, he said.

The Russian and Finnish presidents met to discuss bilateral relations and mark the 100-year anniversary of Finland’s independence.

Related
Opinion
Putin and Trump Talked. But Don’t Bet on Real Change (Op-ed)
Russia
Here's How Russian State TV Spun Putin's G20 Meeting With Trump
Russia
Protesting Torture, Inmate Asks Putin to Revoke His Citizenship
Russia
Putin Offers Revisionist Spin on Ivan the Terrible
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+