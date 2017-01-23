Finland Offers to Organize Meeting Between Trump and Putin

Finland is ready to organize the first meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.



"We are ready to organize such a meeting at the summit of the Arctic Council, if the political situation will allow it," Finish Prime Minister Juha Sipila said.



In December last year, Finnish authorities expressed their desire to organize a meeting of the Russian and U.S. presidents at the summit of the Arctic Council. Finland took over as chairmanship of the council at the beginning of 2017.



The Council brings together the Nordic countries, Russia, the United States and Canada. Finland will chair the Arctic Council from 2017 to 2019.



Earlier, President Putin declared his readiness to meet with Donald Trump at any time. However, he noted that it is advisable to give Trump "the opportunity to shape his administration and to take office, and then talk about meetings."