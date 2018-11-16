Finland Accuses Russia of Disrupting GPS Signal During NATO War Games

The disruption of Finland's global positioning system (GPS) signal during recent NATO war games came from Russian territory, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The Kremlin on Monday dismissed an earlier allegation from Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila that Russia may have intentionally disrupted the signal during the war games.

Finland's air navigation services earlier this month issued a warning for air traffic due to a large-scale GPS interruption in the north of the country.

Norway had posted a similar warning in its own airspace and also accused Russia.