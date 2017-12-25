News
Navalny's Bid for Presidency Shut Down by Russia's Election Commission
5 Dead as Bus Plows Into Moscow Pedestrian Underpass
Russia Rules Out Further Military Expansion
Russia Approves Harsher Fines for World Cup Ticket Resellers

Dec 25, 2017 — 13:15
— Update: 14:53

Russia Approves Harsher Fines for World Cup Ticket Resellers

Dec 25, 2017 — 13:15
— Update: 14:53
MT

Russian legislators have ruled to increase fines for resellers and counterfeiters of 2018 World Cup tickets to up to 1.5 million rubles ($25,600), amidst a high demand for tickets to the tournament.

Russia will host FIFA World Cup games in 11 cities across the country next summer. More than 700,000 tickets have already been allocated in the first phase of ticket sales.

Read more: World Cup 2018 Ticket Sales Resume in Phase 2

Duma deputies ruled on Thursday to increase fines for individuals and companies who counterfeit tickets or resell them without permission from FIFA, the RBC news portal reported.

Individuals who resell tickets will face fines equal to 20-25 percent of the ticket cost, but not less than 50,000 rubles. Legal entities that resell tickets will have to pay from 500,000 rubles to 1 million rubles or have their business closed for up to 90 days.

Companies that counterfeit tickets could be fined up to 1.5 million rubles, while individual counterfeiters will be fined from 50,000 to 70,000 rubles.

At least 57 cases of tickets being resold were discovered during the Confederations Cup, which Russia hosted last summer.

