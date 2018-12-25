News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 25 2018 - 10:12
By Reuters

Finance Ministry Hopes Commitments Between Rusal, U.S. Treasury Fulfilled

Anton Siluanov (Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS)

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said he hoped that bilateral commitments between Rusal and the U.S. Treasury Department are fulfilled that would allow the lifting of U.S. sanctions against the Russian aluminum company next year.

Last week, the U.S. Treasury said it would lift sanctions on the core empire of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, including Rusal and its parent En+, as they have agreed to restructure to reduce Deripaska's stakes.

The deal is subject to a 30-day review, during which the U.S. Congress may pass a joint resolution of approval or disapproval.



Latest news

Russia, Belarus Decry Loss of ‘Brotherly Trust’ Ahead of Summit
News
Dec. 25 2018
Russia, Belarus Decry Loss of ‘Brotherly Trust’ Ahead of Summit
Russia Appoints Economy Official to Head Statistics Agency
News
Dec. 25 2018
Russia Appoints Economy Official to Head Statistics Agency
Seasons’ Greetings From Duma Deputy Poklonskaya, on a Horse
Meanwhile…
Dec. 25 2018
Seasons’ Greetings From Duma Deputy Poklonskaya, on a Horse
By Reuters

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Authorities Cover Snow in White Paint to Hide Signs of Pollution, Reports

Meanwhile…

Santa Claus Dies at a Party for Kindergarteners in Siberia

Meanwhile…

Ice Maze With No Escape Branded a Metaphor for Russia

News

Russia Won’t Go to War With 'Nazi' Ukraine, Lavrov Says

News

Kremlin Warns it May ‘Target’ U.S. Missile Launchers in Europe

Sign up for our weekly newsletter