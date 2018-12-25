Finance Ministry Hopes Commitments Between Rusal, U.S. Treasury Fulfilled

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said he hoped that bilateral commitments between Rusal and the U.S. Treasury Department are fulfilled that would allow the lifting of U.S. sanctions against the Russian aluminum company next year.

Last week, the U.S. Treasury said it would lift sanctions on the core empire of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, including Rusal and its parent En+, as they have agreed to restructure to reduce Deripaska's stakes.

The deal is subject to a 30-day review, during which the U.S. Congress may pass a joint resolution of approval or disapproval.