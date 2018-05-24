FIFA Says Russians to Take no Part in World Cup Drug Testing

Russians will not be involved in drug testing procedures at the 2018 World Cup as FIFA looks to reassure teams that samples cannot be tampered with, the Times newspaper reported based on an interview with the governing body's medical committee chairman Michel D'Hooghe.

A 2016 report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and compiled by Canadian sports lawyer Richard McLaren found more than 1,000 Russian competitors were involved in a conspiracy to conceal positive tests over a five-year period.

Football was among the sports implicated in the probe and the sport's global governing body are taking no chances at the Russia-hosted World Cup.

"My basic condition to lead the anti-doping policy in Russia is that everything would be done from the very beginning to the last point by FIFA without Russian intervention," D'Hooghe told the Times.

"That means the chaperones, who take the players from the field, will be designated by FIFA and will not be Russian."