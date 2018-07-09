FIFA: Russian Team World Cup’s Best Defenders So Far

Out of the 60 football games played in this World Cup, the football governing body FIFA named hosts Russia as the best defending team so far.

Russia was knocked out of the competition by Croatia on Saturday, leaving the country disappointed but inspired by their team's unexpected performance. Croatia will now face off with England, and France with Belgium, in the semifinals this week for a chance to lift the trophy on July 15, the last day of the tournament.

With four games left in the tournament, FIFA named Russia the best defending team with 259 clearances, tackles and saves in its five matches.