FIFA: Near-Perfect Fan Attendance at World Cup 2018

FIFA says it has recorded a near-perfect attendance rate at World Cup games in Russia this summer.

At the beginning of the group stage, reports of empty seats at low-profile matches in remote host cities raised fears that the World Cup fever would elude the country.

However, according to Colin Smith, FIFA’s chief competitions officer, Russia recorded a 98-percent attendance rate in the first 61 games of the tournament, Interfax reported Wednesday.

“The attendance was 98 percent, all of the stadiums were full, which is set to continue until the end of the tournament,” he said.

