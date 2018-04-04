News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 04 2018 - 12:04

FIFA Inspection Fails to Notice Missing Column at Newly Built Russian Stadium, Deputy Claims

Mikhail Solunin / TASS

Mikhail Solunin / TASS

A deputy in one of Russia’s 2018 FIFA World Cup host cities has claimed that a latest inspection by the world’s footballing body has neglected a missing column at a newly built stadium. 

Nizhny Novgorod, a city of 1.3 million people on the Volga River, is one of 11 Russian cities preparing to host the football championship this summer. After a FIFA inspection last month, local officials announced that the city's new stadium would be ready to host test matches in mid-April, the RBC business portal reported.

