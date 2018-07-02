News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
July 02 2018 - 17:07

FIFA Fines Russia for Fan's Discriminatory Banner

Hannah McKay / Reuters

FIFA has fined World Cup host Russia 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,100) after their fans displayed a discriminatory banner during the country’s 3-0 World Cup loss to Uruguay.

According to the Associated Press, FIFA and monitoring experts said that the banner had included the number 88, a veiled reference to a neo-Nazi slogan beginning with H, the eighth letter of the alphabet. 

Head Organizer Denies Any Fights, Harassment During World Cup

FIFA also fined Serbia 20,000 Swiss francs for a “political and offensive banner” during their 2-0 loss to Brazil at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium. 

Serbia, who are out of the tournament, were fined for the display of a similar banner, referencing the World War II-era Chetnik nationalist group, earlier in the tournament. 

Meanwhile, Mexico was fined 15,000 Swiss francs for crowd disturbance after their fans threw objects during their team’s 3-0 loss to Sweden.

Includes reporting from Reuters.

