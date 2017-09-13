Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago These Celebrities All Have Side Jobs as Russian Computer Repair Guys
1 hour ago Child Dies After Falling Into Sinkhole at School in Siberia
2 hours ago 95 Russian Athletes Cleared of Doping Charges by WADA
Russia
Child Dies After Falling Into Sinkhole at School in Siberia
Russia
95 Russian Athletes Cleared of Doping Charges by WADA
Russia
Moscow Court Asks Reporters to Be ‘Tactful’ in Covering Ulyukayev Case
Russia
Freed Activist Udaltsov Briefly Detained for Protest at State Duma
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Tickets for 2018 Football World Cup Go on Sale this Week

Sep 13, 2017 — 09:21
— Update: 09:43

Tickets for 2018 Football World Cup Go on Sale this Week

Sep 13, 2017 — 09:21
— Update: 09:43
Thomas Couto / Flickr

Tickets for the 2018 World Cup hosted by Russia next summer will go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 14, FIFA announced Tuesday.

Fans will be given “a fair chance to secure tickets" through FIFA’s website starting at noon Moscow time, it said.

In the first sales phase, fans can submit applications for tickets between Sept. 14 and Oct. 12. Tickets will then be sold on a first-come, first-served basis between Nov. 16 and Nov. 28.

The second phase kicks in after the World Cup qualifying is completed in November and the final draw in Moscow on Dec. 1. Tickets will be allocated based on a "random selection draw period" from Dec. 5 to Jan. 31, 2018. They will then be sold on a first come first serve basis between March 13 and April 3.

Read more: Putin Signs New Hooligan Laws Ahead of 2018 World Cup

For non-Russian citizens, prices start at $105 for group matches and go as high as $1,100 for the final. Russians will pay 1,280 rubles ($22) for early round matches and 7,040 rubles for the final.

Fans will also be able to purchase tickets during the "last-minute sales" period between 18 April and 15 July 2018.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held from June 14 to July 15 in 11 Russian cities including Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan and Volgograd.

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+