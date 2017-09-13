Tickets for 2018 Football World Cup Go on Sale this Week

Tickets for the 2018 World Cup hosted by Russia next summer will go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 14, FIFA announced Tuesday.

Fans will be given “a fair chance to secure tickets" through FIFA’s website starting at noon Moscow time, it said.

In the first sales phase, fans can submit applications for tickets between Sept. 14 and Oct. 12. Tickets will then be sold on a first-come, first-served basis between Nov. 16 and Nov. 28.

The second phase kicks in after the World Cup qualifying is completed in November and the final draw in Moscow on Dec. 1. Tickets will be allocated based on a "random selection draw period" from Dec. 5 to Jan. 31, 2018. They will then be sold on a first come first serve basis between March 13 and April 3.