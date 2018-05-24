News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
May 24 2018 - 16:05

FIFA Announces Winning World Cup Slogans for 32 Teams in Tournament

FIFA has announced the winning slogans for the 32 teams participating in the 2018 World Cup in Russia this summer.

Online voters chose "Play with an open heart" as Russia's slogan, winning against "Russian bears are on their way to victory" and "Together and with our whole hearts we are following the dream."

The slogans will feature on the buses of the competing teams as they travel across the country during the tournament, which will take place in 11 Russian host cities from June 14 to July 15.

Other notable selections include Australia's rousing "BE BRAVE, BE BOLD, SOCCEROOS IN GREEN AND GOLD" and Uruguay's poetic "The sun shines in Russia, the sky is all light blue."

Will Smith and Nicky Jam to Sing Official 2018 World Cup Song

This is the full list of winning slogans for the 32 participating teams.

Argentina: UNIDOS POR UNA ILUSIÓN (Together for a dream)

Australia: BE BRAVE, BE BOLD, SOCCEROOS IN GREEN AND GOLD

Belgium: RED DEVILS ON A MISSION

Brazil: MAIS QUE 5 ESTRELAS 200 MILHÕES DE CORAÇÕES (More than 5 stars, 200 million hearts)

Colombia: AQUÍ VAN 1 SUEÑO, 3 COLORES Y 50 MILLONES DE CORAZONES (Here goes 1 dream, 3 colors and 50 million hearts)

Costa Rica: NO HAY IMPOSIBLE CUANDO JUEGA TODO UN PAÍS (Nothing is impossible when a whole country plays)

Croatia: MALA ZEMLJA. VELIKI SNOVI (Small country, big dreams)

Denmark: SAMMEN SKABER VI HISTORIE (Together we make history)

England: SEND US VICTORIOUS

Egypt: لما نقول الفراعنة الدنيا تقوم تسمعنا (When you say pharaohs, the world must get up and listen)

France: VOTRE FORCE, NOTRE PASSION. ALLEZ LES BLEUS!!! (Your strength, our passion! Come on Les Bleus!)

Germany: ZUSAMMEN. GESCHICHTE SCHREIBEN (Let's write history together)

Iceland: Látum drauminn verða að veruleika (Let's make our dream come true)

Iran: 80 MILLION PEOPLE , 1 NATION , 1 HEART BEAT

Japan: いざ「闘え」、サムライブルー! (It's time to battle, samurai blue!) 

Korea Republic: 아시아의 호랑이, 세계를 삼켜라 (Tigers of Asia, conquer the world) 

Mexico: ¡HECHOS EN MÉXICO!, ¡HECHOS PARA LA VICTORIA! (Made in Mexico, made for victory)

Morocco: اسود الاطلس فخر المغرب (The Atlas Lions, pride of Morocco)

Nigeria: THE WINGS OF AFRICAN PRIDE

Panama: ¡PANAMÁ! LA FUERZA DE DOS MARES (Panama! The force of two seas)

Peru: ¡ESTAMOS DE VUELTA! ACÁ VIAJAN MÁS DE 30 MILLONES DE PERUANOS! (We are back! 30 million Peruvians are travelling here)

Poland: POLSKA DAWAJ! (Go Poland!)

Portugal: O PASSADO É GLÓRIA, O PRESENTE É HISTÓRIA (The past is glory, the present is history)

Russia: ИГРАЙ С ОТКРЫТЫМ СЕРДЦЕМ (Play with an open heart)

Saudi Arabia: فرسان الصحراء (Desert knights)

Senegal: IMPOSSIBLE N'EST PAS SÉNÉGALAIS (Impossible is not Senegalese)

Serbia: Jedan tim, jedan san - Srbija! (One team, one dream - Serbia!)

Spain: JUNTOS SOMOS INVENCIBLES (Together we are invincible)

Sweden:TILLSAMMANS FÖR SVERIGE! (Together for Sweden!)

Switzerland: FOUR LANGUAGES, ONE NATION

Tunisia: يا روسيا جاوك النسور. يد وحدة ملاعبية و جمهور (Russia here comes the eagles hand in hand players and fans)

Uruguay: BRILLA EL SOL EN RUSIA, EL CIELO ES TODO CELESTE (The sun shines in Russia, the sky is all light blue)

The authors of the winning slogans will get match tickets, airfare and accommodation for the World Cup, as well as a chance to accompany their team to a match.

