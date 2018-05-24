FIFA Announces Winning World Cup Slogans for 32 Teams in Tournament

FIFA has announced the winning slogans for the 32 teams participating in the 2018 World Cup in Russia this summer.

Online voters chose "Play with an open heart" as Russia's slogan, winning against "Russian bears are on their way to victory" and "Together and with our whole hearts we are following the dream."

The slogans will feature on the buses of the competing teams as they travel across the country during the tournament, which will take place in 11 Russian host cities from June 14 to July 15.