Fewer Than 1 in 5 Russians Support Putin’s Foreign Policy, Poll Says

President Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy is supported by only 16 percent of Russians in light of domestic policy changes like the proposed retirement age hike, according to the latest poll from the independent Levada Center.

Russia provides military aid to the Syrian regime in its seven-year civil war and is accused of backing pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine. A majority of Russians backed Russian airstrikes in Syria in 2015 with some reservations.

A Levada Center poll conducted in July 2018 and published Thursday has found that 16 percent of Russian respondents support Putin’s foreign policy, down from 22 percent two years ago.

Denis Volkov, a sociologist with the Levada Center, linked the decline in public support to foreign policy fatigue about Russia’s involvement abroad.

“People say in many recent polls ‘Enough helping everyone, we need to help ourselves’,” the RBC news website quoted Volkov as saying on Thursday.

Andrei Kolesnikov with the Carnegie Moscow Center said domestic issues have come to the fore for Russians because of the government’s plans to raise the retirement age.