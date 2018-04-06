News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 06 2018 - 12:04

Fewer than 5% of Russian Fans Believe National Team Will Win 2018 World Cup

Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

A state-funded poll has found that fewer than 5 percent of Russian football fans believe in their national squad’s championship chances to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup. 

Russia, 63rd in the FIFA men’s ranking, will host the World Cup in 11 cities this summer. One of the 32 participating teams will get to raise the trophy at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15.

Read More
Russia Creates New Police Unit to Protect Fans at 2018 FIFA World Cup

A mere 4 percent of Russians surveyed by the state-backed Public Opinion Fund (FOM) said they think Russia will win the world championship this summer. 

Fourteen percent predicted that the national squad would not make it out of the group stage, while 17 percent said the team would not advance past the first knockout stage. Fewer than 10 percent gave their team a chance to reach the quarter-finals. 

Three-quarters expressed the opinion that it is “personally” important for Russia to perform “successfully” on home turf. 

FOM carried out the survey among 1,500 people across 53 Russian regions on April 1.

Latest news

'Insanity' and 'Terrorism' — Russia Reacts to New U.S. Sanctions
News
April 06 2018
'Insanity' and 'Terrorism' — Russia Reacts to New U.S. Sanctions
Poisoned Russian Ex-Spy Is Rapidly Recovering, British Hospital Says
News
April 06 2018
Poisoned Russian Ex-Spy Is Rapidly Recovering, British Hospital Says
U.S. Targets Oligarchs in New Wave of Anti-Russia Sanctions
News
April 06 2018
U.S. Targets Oligarchs in New Wave of Anti-Russia Sanctions

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

Moscow in your inbox