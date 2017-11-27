Fear of Flying Prevents Russian Mob Boss Extradition from Austria

A Russian mob boss with scores of murders on his rap sheet cannot be extradited from Austria, reportedly because of his newly discovered fear of flying.

Aslan Gagiev’s gang is accused of carrying out 60 murders in Moscow and the North Caucasus. An Austrian court has approved Gagiev’s extradition to Russia three times since his arrest in 2015.

Investigators claim Gagiev launched his criminal career in 2004 and gained notoriety for the murders of law enforcement officials and public figures.

The latest extradition attempt was foiled as Gagiev was on his way to Vienna airport after his lawyers presented documentation claiming that one of Russia’s most wanted criminals might not be able to survive the flight due to a newly contracted and severe fear of flying, the Kommersant business daily reported Monday.