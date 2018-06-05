FC Zenit Punished for Racist Chanting in Europa League

St. Petersburg’s Zenit Football Club has been fined 70,000 euros ($82,000) and ordered to play one game behind closed-doors after fans chanted a racist song and threw objects during a European fixture last March.

Russia’s richest club is one of several to face punishment as football authorities have pledged to crack down on racism ahead of the FIFA World Cup this summer. St. Petersburg is set to host seven matches in the tournament, including a semifinals game on July 10.