News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
June 13 2018 - 11:06
By Reuters

Faroe Islands Seek Russian Trade Deal on Fish Exports

Bo Nielsen / Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

The Faroe Islands are targeting a free trade deal with Moscow next year to cement their place as Russia's biggest foreign supplier of fish, a minister said on Tuesday.

With a population of only 50,000, the tiny group of windswept rocky islands in the North Atlantic became the No.1 exporter of fish to Russia last year, according to data from the country's customs agency.

They supplanted Norway following the tit-for-tat sanctions with the West that followed Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Read More
Amid Booming Fish Trade, Faroe Islands Launch Representative Office in Moscow

The boom in exports to Russia began in 2013, when the European Union in turn imposed sanctions on the Faroe Islands in a dispute over fishing quotas.

"(That) created major difficulties for our economy. This was when Russia came to the rescue and greatly increased purchases with us," Foreign and Trade Minister Poul Michelsen told Reuters in an interview.

Driven by exports of farmed salmon, the Faroese economy has flourished in recent years, growing nearly 7 percent in 2016.

Michelsen said he aimed to sign a final free trade agreement in 2019 with Russia and the remaining countries in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

Read More
For Russia, Eurasian Union is About Politics, Not Economy

"Thereby our exports of fish to Russia which now amount to roughly 2.4 billion Danish crowns ($380 million) a year would be formalised, allowing us to maintain this level for a longer period."

He aims to kick off free trade talks with EEU members Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan after signing a declaration of intent in August.

Faroe Islands are a part of the Kingdom of Denmark, but have opted out of joining the EU.

We were wrong to trust the EU.

Before the quota dispute, as much as 80 percent of their fish exports went to the bloc. Now just 43 percent go there, while 29 percent go to Russia,

"We were wrong to trust the EU. So now we're pursuing a strategy not to put all our eggs in one basket and become less vulnerable by distributing exports to several countries," Michelsen said.

There was no immediate comment from the trade ministry in Russia, where government institutions were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.

Most Russians Say They Are Unaffected and 'Unworried' by Western Sanctions — Poll
News
May 14 2018
Most Russians Say They Are Unaffected and 'Unworried' by Western Sanctions — Poll
Liberal Economist Kudrin Accepts Post to Monitor Russian Government Expenditure
News
May 14 2018
Liberal Economist Kudrin Accepts Post to Monitor Russian Government Expenditure
White House Orders New Anti-Russia Sanctions Over Missile Control Violations
News
May 17 2018
White House Orders New Anti-Russia Sanctions Over Missile Control Violations

Latest news

Press Freedom Group Gives Russia ‘Red Card’
News
June 13 2018
Press Freedom Group Gives Russia ‘Red Card’
Russian Fan Leader Banned From World Cup
News
June 13 2018
Russian Fan Leader Banned From World Cup
Russian Official Who Alleged Death Threats Over Garbage Dump Arrested
News
June 13 2018
Russian Official Who Alleged Death Threats Over Garbage Dump Arrested
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox