Farmer Gets 8 Years in Prison for Threatening to Burn Himself and His Children Over Subsidies
Federal Protective Service Denies Presence at PM's 'Secret Dacha,' But Records Show Otherwise
Meet Russia's Telepathic Duma Candidate
Federal Protective Service Denies Presence at PM's 'Secret Dacha,' But Records Show Otherwise
Meet Russia's Telepathic Duma Candidate
New Stalin Monument Gets Drenched in Red Paint a Day After Going Up
Farmer Gets 8 Years in Prison for Threatening to Burn Himself and His Children Over Subsidies

Sep. 16 2016 — 22:53
Farmer Gets 8 Years in Prison for Threatening to Burn Himself and His Children Over Subsidies
Sep. 16 2016 — 22:53

Sep. 16 2016 — 22:53
A court has sentenced a farmer from Tver to eight years in prison for threatening to set fire to himself and his children, if the government refused to grant him a federal subsidy, according to local prosecutors.

The man was convicted of threatening to cause harm and loss of life in an attempt to influence government decision making.

The defendant owns a farm outside Tver that is participating in a sustainable development program run by the federal government. Prosecutors say he called the offices of local officials and delivered the threats over the phone.

The farmer said he would block a highway between Moscow and St. Petersburg, and also promised to burn himself and his children to death, if the state refused to sign a housing construction contract with him and grant him the right to manage independently a fund of 1.2 million rubles (about $18,000).

Prosecutors say the 39-year-old farmer was denied subsidies because he failed to provide the documents necessary for proving that he needs the assistance.

Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz held a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 15, to discuss the findings of a commission he formed to reopen the investigation into the 2010 plane crash that killed President Lech ...

'Ew, That's Disgusting!' and More Untranslatable Russian
By Michele A. Berdy
I love lists of “untranslatable” words. Just once I’d like to hand in a translation with blank spaces in every paragraph and, when questioned by the client, simply shrug and say, “Hey, those words were untranslatable.”

Russian Election 2016: Angry Grannies in the Voting Booth

Russian pensioners have reason to be angry: They’ve been among the hardest hit by Western sanctions and low oil prices. When Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who heads the United Russia party list, was questioned about a decision not to adjust pensions for inflation during a recent visit to Crimea, he ...

Russian pensioners have reason to be angry: They’ve been among the hardest hit by Western sanctions and low oil prices. When Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who heads the United Russia party list, was questioned about a decision not to adjust pensions for inflation during a recent visit to Crimea, he gave an answer that has since been widely ridiculed as ...

Russian pensioners have reason to be angry: They’ve been among the hardest hit by Western sanctions and low oil prices. When Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who heads the United Russia party list, was questioned about a decision not to adjust pensions for inflation during a recent visit to Crimea, he gave an answer that has since been widely ridiculed as proof of the Kremlin’s ...
Amid a lackluster campaign season, Russia's candidates are trying to attract voters with eye-catching billboards and slogans. Russia holds parliamentary elections on Sunday, Sept. 18.

The Smoky Sounds of Jazz at Moscow's Garage Museum

Art and music lovers of Moscow can combine their interests at the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art this week, where a jazz festival to celebrate the life and music of John Coltrane will bring sultry sounds to the atrium.

Art and music lovers of Moscow can combine their interests at the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art this week, where a jazz festival to celebrate the life and music of ...

Raphael: Poetry in Painting at the Pushkin Museum

Raphael has arrived in Moscow. A landmark exhibition dedicated to the Italian painter and architect of the High Renaissance opened at Moscow’s Pushkin ...

The Smoky Sounds of Jazz at Moscow's Garage Museum

Art and music lovers of Moscow can combine their interests at the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art this week, where a jazz festival to celebrate the life and music of John Coltrane will bring sultry sounds to the atrium.

Raphael: Poetry in Painting at the Pushkin Museum

Raphael has arrived in Moscow. A landmark exhibition dedicated to the Italian painter and architect of the High Renaissance opened at Moscow’s Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts on Sept. 13.

Russia's War Against Greenpeace: When Local Resistance Turns Violent
The attackers came at night. Eight strong men in masks scaled the fence surrounding the camp where a group of Greenpeace activists were staying. They started slashing tents with knives, beating ecologists with rubber batons, and shouting: “Get the hell out of here! Go back to your America!”

Russia's War Against Greenpeace: When Local Resistance Turns Violent
The attackers came at night. Eight strong men in masks scaled the fence surrounding the camp where a group of Greenpeace activists were staying. They started slashing tents with knives, beating ecologists with rubber batons, and shouting: “Get the hell out of here! Go back to your America!”

Kremlin Buys New Media Monitoring System
Russia's presidential administration is to spend 79 million rubles ($1.2 million) on a new media monitoring service until ...

Prosecutors in Russia's Dagestan Begin Investigation Into FGM
Prosecutors in Russia's southern republic of Dagestan have launched an investigation into reports of female genital mutilation (FGM) ...

Kremlin Buys New Media Monitoring System
Russia's presidential administration is to spend 79 million rubles ($1.2 million) on a new media monitoring service until ...

Prosecutors in Russia's Dagestan Begin Investigation Into FGM
Prosecutors in Russia's southern republic of Dagestan have launched an investigation into reports of female genital mutilation (FGM) ...

New Stalin Monument Gets Drenched in Red Paint a Day After Going Up
A monument to the Soviet dictator Josef Stalin recently erected in the Siberian town of Surgut has been ...

Cats Needed to Star in Google's Master and Margarita
Google are on the hunt for charismatic felines to star in their online adaptation of Mikhail Bulgakov's classic ...
Russia's Post-Election Economy: Down, But Not Out
By Boris Grozovsky
Russia's parliamentary elections are rapidly approaching, but this time politicians aren't making any pie-in-the-sky promises. After all, pie costs money and they ...

Siberian River Has Run Red 'Multiple Times' Says NASA

10 hours ago

Stalin Monument Erected in Russian Town

10 hours ago

Stalin Monument Erected in Russian Town

13 hours ago

Can Vladimir Putin Bring Peace to the Middle East?
Part of asserting yourself as a great power is doing the things great powers do. And it is this line of thinking that ...
Can Vladimir Putin Bring Peace to the Middle East?
Part of asserting yourself as a great power is doing ...
Raphael: Poetry in Painting at the Pushkin Museum
Raphael has arrived in Moscow. A landmark exhibition dedicated to the Italian painter and architect of the High ...
Russia's War Against Greenpeace: When Local Resistance Turns Violent

The attackers came at night. Eight strong men in masks scaled the fence surrounding the camp ...

Best of Moscow: Healthy Spots to Shop, Eat and Relax

Think of yourself as a bit of a health nut or simply looking to detox after ...

