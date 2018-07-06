Fans Feast on Tatarstan Pastries in Kazan

When in Kazan, eat like the locals do. Since the beginning of the World Cup, football fans have gobbled up some 21,000 echpochmaks in Kazan alone, the Tatarstan tourism department has said.

Shaped like a triangle and filled with mushrooms, potatoes and spices, echpochmaks are the traditional pastries of Tatarstan, a Russian republic of which host city Kazan is the capital.

In the first 20 days of the tournament, 21,125 echpochmaks have been sold in the city and washed down with 87,926 liters of beer, the tourism department said in an online report.