News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 06 2018 - 16:07

Fans Feast on Tatarstan Pastries in Kazan

Echpochmaks, traditional dish in Kazan

Echpochmaks, traditional dish in Kazan

Youtube

When in Kazan, eat like the locals do. Since the beginning of the World Cup, football fans have gobbled up some 21,000 echpochmaks in Kazan alone, the Tatarstan tourism department has said.

Shaped like a triangle and filled with mushrooms, potatoes and spices, echpochmaks are the traditional pastries of Tatarstan, a Russian republic of which host city Kazan is the capital.

In the first 20 days of the tournament, 21,125 echpochmaks have been sold in the city and washed down with 87,926 liters of beer, the tourism department said in an online report.

Read More
9 of Kazan’s Best Eats

One café reported having served more than 57,674 khinkali — Georgian dumplings — and 5,768 khachapuri — Georgian cheese-stuffed bread —over the course of the tournament.

The report also described foreign fans as “cheerful guests who created a friendly atmosphere and unforgettable impressions,” and who employed the word spasibo generously.

Colombians, who were in town for their match against Poland, left the biggest mark. After dining in a local restaurant they serenaded the chef in gratitude, the report said.

Only a week into the tournament, some bars and restaurants in Moscow warned they were already running low on beer.

FIFA Targets Online Ticket Seller Viagogo With Criminal Complaint
News
June 06 2018
FIFA Targets Online Ticket Seller Viagogo With Criminal Complaint
German Fan Spotted Driving Tractor to World Cup in Russia
Meanwhile…
June 06 2018
German Fan Spotted Driving Tractor to World Cup in Russia
Russia 100% Ready to Host World Cup, FIFA Head Says
News
June 07 2018
Russia 100% Ready to Host World Cup, FIFA Head Says

Latest news

Russia Coach Not Getting Carried Away Despite Calls of Support From Putin
News
July 06 2018
Russia Coach Not Getting Carried Away Despite Calls of Support From Putin
Foreign World Cup Fans in the Eyes of the Russian Internet
News
July 06 2018
Foreign World Cup Fans in the Eyes of the Russian Internet
Putin Says World Cup Has Broken Stereotypes About Russia
News
July 06 2018
Putin Says World Cup Has Broken Stereotypes About Russia

Most read

News

1 in 10 Russians Want to Emigrate — State Pollster

News

Foreigners in Russia Are Panicking Over New Migration Rules

News

Russian Railways Says Goodbye to Historic Carriages

News

Russia Reaches World Cup Quarterfinals With 4-3 Penalty Victory Over Spain

Opinion

Don't Blame Journalists for Bad News About Russia (Op-ed)

Sign up for our weekly newsletter