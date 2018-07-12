News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 12 2018 - 10:07
By Reuters

Family Say British Citizen Missing in Russia at World Cup

Pawel Goraj / Reuters

A British citizen named Douglas Moreton who traveled to Russia to watch the World Cup has gone missing and has not been seen since last Friday, a relative of the man wrote on social media on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the British Embassy confirmed Moreton had been reported missing and said it was in touch with the relevant authorities in Russia to try and establish his whereabouts.

Moreton was last seen in Samara where England played Sweden in the quarterfinal and was expected to catch a train back to Moscow, the relative said, adding they believed he had made the journey as his credit card had been used in the Russian capital.

They described Moreton as around 5 feet 5 inches tall, having a Bristol accent, wearing glasses and rarely being clean shaven.

