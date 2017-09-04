Facebook Moves to Seize Russian Domain Name

Facebook is demanding the Russian payment system Zolotaya Korona hand over the facebook.ru domain name, which it has held since 2005, the Kommersant daily reported Monday.

In an Aug. 28 letter to Zolotaya Korona’s owner, Facebook demanded it give up the trademark by Sept. 30, according to the letter obtained by the newspaper.

The social network giant said it learned that facebook.ru belongs to the Center of Financial Technologies (CFT Group) solutions and service provider because the domain automatically forwards users to the Zolotaya Korona website.

As of Monday morning, Facebook.ru forwarded users to the payment system’s website.