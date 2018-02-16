News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 16 2018 - 09:02

Facebook Cites Russian Law After Banning Navalny Probe on Instagram

Nastya Rybka (Anatasiyia Vashukevich)

Nastya Rybka (Anatasiyia Vashukevich)

Youtube

Facebook has said it is complying with Russian law after blocking Instagram posts linked to opposition leader Alexei Navalny's expose of a Kremlin-linked oligarch.

Navalny published an online film on Feb. 8 about a yacht meeting between metals tycoon Oleg Deripaska and Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Prikhodko, a top foreign policy official, as part of an alleged campaign to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

After a request from Russia’s media watchdog Roskomnadzor, Facebook, the owner of Instagram, blocked two posts by Nastya Rybka, the woman who had reportedly provided materials to Navalny’s video investigation.

The first blocked post, titled “Training: Hunting for an Oligarch," featured Rybka and Deripaska together, while the second was a video in which a teary-eyed Rybka said she had been gang-raped on the yacht — a claim she later reversed, saying it was a joke.

Last week, Deripaska lodged lawsuits against Navalny for libel and against Rybka for publishing video materials that had been taken clandestinely in an invasion of privacy.

A Russian court ordered Roskomnadzor to block the posts until the dispute was resolved, a representative of Deripaska told the RBC business portal on Monday.

"In cases when state agencies believe that certain content on the Internet violates their laws, they may request restrictions to this content," Facebook told RBC.

"We carefully study such requests as to violation of local law and if necessary, block access to that content in the relevant country or region," it added.

Read More
Russia Blocks Navalny’s Website After Billionaire Graft Probe
Putin's Real Opposition Is a Collective Shrug (Op-ed)
Opinion
Jan. 17 2018
Putin's Real Opposition Is a Collective Shrug (Op-ed)
HRW Declares 2017 ‘Dark Year’ for Independent Voices in Russia
News
Jan. 18 2018
HRW Declares 2017 ‘Dark Year’ for Independent Voices in Russia
Navalny's Offices Raided Across Russia Ahead of Anti-Election Rally
News
Jan. 19 2018
Navalny's Offices Raided Across Russia Ahead of Anti-Election Rally

Latest news

Russian State Media Self-Censor Casualty Reports in Syria
News
Feb. 16 2018
Russian State Media Self-Censor Casualty Reports in Syria
Russian Soldiers to Lose Smartphone Privileges Over Leaks
News
Feb. 16 2018
Russian Soldiers to Lose Smartphone Privileges Over Leaks
Russian Professor Fired For Salary Complaints Reinstated After Public Outcry
News
Feb. 16 2018
Russian Professor Fired For Salary Complaints Reinstated After Public Outcry

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Plane Crashes Outside Moscow, 71 Believed Dead

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

Moscow in your inbox