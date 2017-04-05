Organizers Offer Cash to Boost Crowds at Terror Attack Memorial Concert

The organizers of a memorial concert to honor the victims of the St. Petersburg terror attack are paying would-be movie extras in a bid to boost crowds at the event.

An advert promoting the concert appeared on Massovki.net, an online forum used to recruit extras for television shows, movies and other events, on Wednesday.

The advert promised 400 rubles ($6.70) for anyone attending the event in Moscow's Park Pobedy on Thursday April 6, the Novaya Gazeta newspaper reported. The wording on the advert was later changed, describing the money as "compensation for travel costs."

When a Novaya Gazeta reporter called the number listed in the advert, a woman confirmed the details on the forum but refused to say who had organized the concert.