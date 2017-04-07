Explosive Russian Love Rivalry Sparks Terror Alert

The man who sparked a citywide terror alert on Tuesday by detonating a homemade bomb has confessed building the device in a bid to kill a longterm love rival.

Eduard Sharapov, from the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, told police that the two men had fallen out in an "argument over a woman," Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement Friday.

Sharapov left the bomb in the street outside his rival's home before he left for work and detonated it remotely with the help of an in-built camera. The victim ultimately lost his hand in the attack.

The explosion also triggered a terror alert across the city, as Russia reeled from the aftermath of the St. Petersburg terrorist attack just one day previously.

Sharapov is now being investigated for attempted murder and illegal trafficking of explosives.

