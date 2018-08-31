News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Aug. 31 2018 - 15:08

Explosion at Rocket Engine Plant in Samara Claims 2 Lives

A firefighting vehicle by the Sverdlov Defense Plant in the town of Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region

A firefighting vehicle by the Sverdlov Defense Plant in the town of Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region

Roman Vladimirov / TASS

Two workers have been killed in a gas explosion at a rocket engine factory in central Russia only hours after a blast at an arms-making plant claimed at least three lives.

The Samara Investigative Committee said two workers at the Kuznetsov Design Bureau died during an explosion while cleaning an oxygen tank on Friday.

Investigators said they are still working to determine the circumstances that led to the explosion.

An emergency response source told Interfax a third body was later uncovered at the scene.
Read More
Gas Explosion Injures 8 Children in Siberian Shopping Mall

The explosion may have occurred because workers did not take adequate precautions for liquid oxygen, an anonymous regional technical oversight service source told the news agency.

The Kuznetsov factory is co-owned between the United Engine Corporation, state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec and the Federal Property Management Agency.

Earlier on Friday, at least three people were reportedly killed in an explosion at a weapons-making factory in Nizhny Novgorod region, some 400 kilometers east of Moscow.

Latest news

Russia-Backed Separatist Leader Zakharchenko Killed in Donetsk
News
Aug. 31 2018
Russia-Backed Separatist Leader Zakharchenko Killed in Donetsk
Vkontakte Introduces Private Profiles Amid Wave of Extremism Prosecutions
News
Aug. 31 2018
Vkontakte Introduces Private Profiles Amid Wave of Extremism Prosecutions
Russia to Stop Transporting U.S. Astronauts to Space After 2019, Official Says
News
Aug. 31 2018
Russia to Stop Transporting U.S. Astronauts to Space After 2019, Official Says

Most read

News

'The Enemy Is Dead': Russia Reacts to U.S. Senator John McCain’s Passing

News

Russia Masses Naval Forces in Syria in Anticipation of Possible U.S. Attack

News

Lost for Words: Non-Binary Russians Fight the Limits of Their Language

News

Second Torture Video Leaked From Notorious Russian Prison

News

Russian Army Supplier Releases 'Alternative to Snickers'

Sign up for our weekly newsletter