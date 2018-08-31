Explosion at Rocket Engine Plant in Samara Claims 2 Lives

A firefighting vehicle by the Sverdlov Defense Plant in the town of Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region

Two workers have been killed in a gas explosion at a rocket engine factory in central Russia only hours after a blast at an arms-making plant claimed at least three lives.

The Samara Investigative Committee said two workers at the Kuznetsov Design Bureau died during an explosion while cleaning an oxygen tank on Friday.

Investigators said they are still working to determine the circumstances that led to the explosion.

