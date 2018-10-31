News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Oct. 31 2018 - 09:10

Teenage Bomber Dies in Attack on FSB Office in Arkhangelsk — Investigators

Russian Investigative Committee / TASS

An explosion rocked the entrance of a Federal Security Service (FSB) building in Russia's northern city of Arkhangelsk on Wednesday morning in what the Investigative Committee has qualified as a terrorist act.

Three FSB officials were reportedly injured in the explosion.

Investigators said that a 17-year-old boy had been identified as the attacker, adding that the explosion had been caused by an improvised explosive device.

The boy reportedly brought a bag to the entrance of the FSB building that exploded in his hands, a spokesperson for the National Anti-Terrorist Committee was cited as saying by TASS on Wednesday morning.

"According to preliminary information, the individual entered the building and took an unidentified object out of a bag, which exploded in his hands after some time, as a result of which he suffered injuries that led to [his] death," the spokesperson said.

This story is being updated.

