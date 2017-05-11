Experts Warn of Wine Market Exodus Over New Russian Tax Laws

Russian Pokemon Go Blogger Escapes Jail After Guilty Verdict
A Russian blogger who filmed himself playing Pokemon Go inside an Orthodox cathedral has been found guilty of “offending the feelings of religious believers.”
PM Medvedev Says He Needs Two Years to Raise Russia's Minimum Wage to Subsistence Levels
Russian Investigators Ordered to Find Out How Hackers Cracked an Activist's Telegram Account
13th Moscow International Competition of Ballet Dancers and Choreographers
Second round. Read more
Victory Day Celebrations Across Russia (And Crimea)
David Lynch Weekend
A young FBI agent disappears while investigating a murder miles from Twin Peaks that may be related to the future murder of Laura Palmer; the last week of the life of Laura Palmer is chronicled. Directed by David Lynch, stars Sheryl Lee, Ray Wise, and Mädchen Amick. Read more