Exiled Oligarchs Ready to Return to Russia in Exchange for Amnesty, Kremlin Confirms

Last month, President Vladimir Putin urged Russian businessmen to buy special foreign-currency bonds in an attempt to return $1 trillion of their overseas assets back home. The oligarchs fled Russia fearing government persecution.

The Kremlin has received a list of exiled oligarchs who have expressed a willingness to return to Russia in exchange for amnesty.

Russia’s business ombudsman and presidential candidate Boris Titov compiled a list of 16 oligarchs willing to return to Russia in exchange for amnesty after meeting Russian businessmen in London over the weekend, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Wednesday.

“The request has just arrived, so of course it will take some time for it to be considered,” RIA Novosti cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling reporters on Wednesday.

Peskov said that the Kremlin would adopt a case-by-case approach to the list of oligarchs in consultation with law enforcement agencies.

“Each case is unique and everyone deserves attention to understand what really happened, why the person doesn’t live in Russia and how to deal with it further,” he said.