Executive at Fire-Ravaged Russian Shopping Mall Arrested

Russian police on Friday arrested an executive with the firm that owns a shopping mall where a fire last weekend killed 64 people, most of them children.

Russia's Investigative Committee, the state body that investigates major crimes, said in a statement the executive, Yulia Bogdanova, had failed to address shortcomings in fire safety at the shopping mall.

Bogdanova is the general director of a firm called ОАО Kemerovo Confectionary Combine, the owner of the Winter Cherry mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo where the fire broke out on Sunday.