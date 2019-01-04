Ex-U.S. Marine Detained in Russia Holds British Citizenship, Reports Say

A former U.S. Marine charged with espionage in Russia is reportedly a dual citizen of the United States and the United Kingdom.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) detained Paul Whelan, 48, in Moscow last Friday in a case which threatens to aggravate diplomatic tensions with the West. On Thursday, Whelan’s lawyer confirmed he had been charged with espionage, meaning he could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Later Thursday Britain’s The Guardian and The Times publications reported that Whelan is a dual citizen of the United States and the United Kingdom.

U.S. Embassy officials in Moscow contacted the British Embassy to inform them of “his status as a British citizen,” according to The Times.