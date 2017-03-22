Ex-Trump Advisor Received $10 Million Annually to Assert Russian Interests in the U.S.

Ukraine Formally Bans Russia's 2017 Eurovision Contestant
As expected, Ukraine’s National Security Service has formally banned Yulia Samoylova, Russia’s representative for the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest, from traveling to Kyiv.
Kremlin Denies That France’s Fillon Received $50 Million for Arranging a Meeting With Putin
Russian University Fires Lecturer Who Screened Film Accusing Prime Minister Medvedev of Corruption
