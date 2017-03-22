Russia
5 hours ago Kremlin Denies That France’s Fillon Received $50 Million for Arranging a Meeting With Putin
7 hours ago Top Russian Business Newspaper Appoints New Chief Editor From State Television
8 hours ago Russian University Fires Lecturer Who Screened Film Accusing Prime Minister Medvedev of Corruption
Kremlin Denies That France’s Fillon Received $50 Million for Arranging a Meeting With Putin
Ukraine Formally Bans Russia's 2017 Eurovision Contestant
More Russian Fighters from Private ‘Wagner Group’ Die in Syria
Russia to Pay Off Soviet-era Debt to Bosnia-Herzegovina Within 45 Days
Ex-Trump Advisor Received $10 Million Annually to Assert Russian Interests in the U.S.

March 22, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 15:00

Ex-Trump Advisor Received $10 Million Annually to Assert Russian Interests in the U.S.

March 22, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 15:00
Paul Manafort Matt Rourke / AP

Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, received $10 million per annum as part of a contract in 2006 to promote the Putin administration’s interests inside the U.S., Europe, and the former Soviet republics.

A consulting strategy proposed to close Putin-ally Oleg Deripaska in 2005, reveals that Manafort planned to influence political interests, business and news coverage on behalf of the Kremlin.

"We are now of the belief that this model can greatly benefit the Putin government if employed at the correct levels," Manafort declared. The endeavor "can refocus, both internally and externally, the policies of the Putin government."

Deripaska and Manafort signed a contract in early 2006, and records of wire transfers obtained by The Associated Press document million dollar payments to Manafort’s account. This evidence refutes Manafort’s earlier assurances that he worked for Deripaska’s personal businesses, not “representing Russian political interests."

An FBI probe and two Congressional inquiries continue to scrutinize whether the Trump campaign and its partners collaborated with Moscow to meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Paul Manafort and the Red Thread Running Through the Long Ukrainian Revolution

Ukraine Formally Bans Russia's 2017 Eurovision Contestant

As expected, Ukraine’s National Security Service has formally banned Yulia Samoylova, Russia’s representative for the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest, from traveling to Kyiv.

1 day ago

1 day ago

How a Bank’s Collapse Sparked Russia’s Least Likely Street Protests

A banking crisis has exposed Russia's murky financial sector and made Tatarstan the unlikely setting for political protest.

1 day ago

1 day ago

How a Bank’s Collapse Sparked Russia’s Least Likely Street Protests

A banking crisis has exposed Russia's murky financial sector and made Tatarstan the unlikely setting for political protest.

1 day ago

1 day ago

How a Bank’s Collapse Sparked Russia’s Least Likely Street Protests

A banking crisis has exposed Russia's murky financial sector and made Tatarstan the unlikely setting for political protest.

By Ian Bond
Between Russia and the EU, Eastern Europe's Future is Uncertain

Three years since the annexation of Crimea, Russia's expansionist project has failed. But the West has nothing to congratulate itself on.

Between Russia and Japan: Life on the Kuril Islands

The Moscow Times takes a look at life on the disputed island chain known to Russians as the Southern Kurils, but referred to in Japan ...

1 day ago

Proliv: Over the Channel... to Odessa

Mitya Borisov, the restaurateur best known for the now ubiquitous chains Jean-Jacques and John Donne, has gone sharply left-field with his new venture Proliv, which he hopes will become a new magnet for Moscow’s intelligentsia.

