Ex-Sport Minister Suggests Insuring International Competitions in Russia

Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Former Minister of Sports Vitaly Mutko has suggested insuring international sport competitions held in Russia in the event that they are cancelled.



"When signing a contract with federations it's necessary to consider the question of insurance, as well as measures of financial responsibility for cancellations," Mutko told his former colleagues from the Ministry of Sports.

After the publication of the second part of the WADA independent commission report on doping in Russian sports, the International Bobsleigh Federation moved its 2017 championship from Sochi to Königssee in Germany.

On Dec. 21, Russia's Biathlon Union refused to participate in the Biathlon World Cup held in Tyumen. The International Skating Union also decided to move its World Cup Final to another country instead of holding it in Chelyabinsk as previously planned.



The reasons for the transfer was the reluctance of many foreign athletes to come to Russia for the competition due to fears of possible fraud in doping control.

