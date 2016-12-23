Ex-Sport Minister Suggests Insuring International Competitions in Russia

Live Blog: President Putin's 2016 End of Year Press Conference
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual press conference kicked off at noon today. A record number of journalists – 1,437, both domestic and foreign – are attending the event, hoping for a chance to ask Russia’s ...
Drunk Driver Flees Police by Driving Through Russian Airport Terminal, Blues-Bros-Style
Alexander Rodchenko. Experiments for the Future
Rodchenko’s Experiments for the Future
Photographs, paintings, graphics, collages, objects, scenography and films by this major early 20th-century avant-garde artist from museum and private collections. Read more
Looking Back on the Life of Soviet Leader Leonid Brezhnev
Voices of Andre Malraux’s Imaginary Museum
This exhibition, dedicated to French novelist, art theorist and Minister of Cultural Affairs Andre Malraux (1901-76) and his concept of the Imaginary Museum, features items from major Russian and European museums. Read more