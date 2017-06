The former head of the Russian Authors' Society (RAO) has been jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty to charges of fraud.

Sergei Fedotov was arrested on suspicion of fraud on June 28, 2016.

Prosecutors told Moscow's Meshchansky Court that Fedotov deliberately misled the RAO board, encouraging them to transfer property to a private company. The company then sold the property to third parties, leaving the RAO out of pocket to the sum of 300 million rubles ($5.1 million).