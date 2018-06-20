News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
June 20 2018 - 15:06

Ex-FIFA Boss to Meet Putin in Russia on Private Visit

Sepp Blatter / Kremlin.ru

Banned FIFA president Sepp Blatter is on a private visit to Russia and any meetings he plans while he is here will be held in a private and non-official capacity, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

