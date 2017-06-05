Director of Ukrainian Library in Moscow Handed 4-Year Suspended Sentence

Natalya Sharina, former director of Moscow's State Library of Ukrainian Literature, was handed down a four- year suspended sentence on Monday for distributing extremist materials and embezzlement.

Sharina was arrested Oct. 28, 2015, on grounds of “inciting ethnic hatred and humiliating human dignity.” During a search of the library, police reportedly discovered "extremist' literature.

Two days later, Sharina was released from jail and placed under house arrest.

