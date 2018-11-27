News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Nov. 27 2018 - 11:11

Ex-Chechen Official Sentenced for Shooting Gun in Moscow Wedding Procession

Pixabay / MT

A former Chechen attorney’s assistant has been sentenced for turning an otherwise normal ceremony into a real shotgun wedding on the streets of Moscow.

Investigators say Magomed Guchigov, 27, was detained in 2016 after a dashboard camera recorded at least four shots being fired from a Bentley in a wedding cortege on a southern Moscow highway. He was subsequently fired from his place of employment at a Chechen district attorney’s office and charged with hooliganism. 

In 2015, local authorities in Russia's North Caucasus region created a special "wedding police" force to crack down on the custom of discharging firearms in the air as a form of celebration during wedding parties.

“A court handed Guchigov a suspended sentence of 1.5 years,” Moscow’s Investigative Committee said in a statement Monday.

Guchigov is reported to be the nephew of Chechen police chief Nazhud Guchigov, who made headlines in 2015 for taking a 17-year-old as his second wife.

A second wedding guest was detained during the Sept. 11, 2016, wedding procession, Interfax cited investigators as saying, without disclosing his procedural status.

