Aug. 17 2018 - 11:08

European University in St. Petersburg Announces Enrollment Period After Restoring License

TASS

One of Russia’s leading private universities has announced the start of its enrollment period next week after winning a two-year battle for a state teaching license.

The state education watchdog restored the European University in St. Petersburg’s (EUSP) license last week, two years after revoking it over building code violations. The school has offered social science and humanities courses to Russian and international students since 1994 and focused on research activities in the two years that it operated without a license.

“On Aug. 21, our website will publish admission rules and the needed paperwork to apply,” the university said on its website on Thursday.

The enrolment period closes on Sept. 12 and classes are set to start on Oct. 1, the school said.

EUSP said the 2018 academic year is open to master’s degree students, while postgraduate programs will resume in 2019.

