European University in St. Petersburg Announces Enrollment Period After Restoring License

One of Russia’s leading private universities has announced the start of its enrollment period next week after winning a two-year battle for a state teaching license.

The state education watchdog restored the European University in St. Petersburg’s (EUSP) license last week, two years after revoking it over building code violations. The school has offered social science and humanities courses to Russian and international students since 1994 and focused on research activities in the two years that it operated without a license.