European Human Rights Court Moves to Stop Gay Journalist’s Extradition to Uzbekistan

A top European human rights court has said the deportation of a gay journalist from Russia to Uzbekistan is illegal as long as the court has not decided on his case, according to his lawyer.



Khudoberdi Nurmatov, an openly gay Uzbek journalist writing for the investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta is set to be deported to Uzbekistan after a Moscow court ruled earlier this week that he had violated immigration rules. He has been held in a detention center since his arrest on Tuesday.

Now the Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has forbidden his deportation until it reviews Nurmatov’s case, the journalist's lawyers have said.

A copy of the injunction was not yet available on the ECHR’s website at the time of writing.