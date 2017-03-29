European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has started investigating whether Russia's infamous 'foreign agent' law violates human rights.

The court has begun to process cases for 48 Russian non-governmental organizations (NGOs) branded as “foreign agents” by the Kremlin, the Kommersant newspaper reported.

The group — which includes Russia's Regional Press Institute, human rights group Memorial, and the Siberian Ecological Center — claim that the law violates Russians' right to freedom of speech and freedom of assembly.

Another 13 organizations have filed complaints to the ECtHR, but the cases are yet to be formally processed.