European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law

Russian Newspaper Calls for Robot Riot Cops to Be Unleashed on Anti-Corruption Protests
6 hours ago
A top Russian official has publicly pledged to unleash the country's full police arsenal if more anti-corruption protests take place without government approval.
'Sell Your Mansion, Build a Road' — Russia Rallies Against Corruption
1 day agoIn Leaked Classroom Video, Russian University Lecturer Calls Students ‘Freaks’ for Protesting Corruption
