News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 17 2018 - 14:07

European Court Awards Damages to Pussy Riot for 2012 Church Performance

Mitya Aleshkovsky / TASS

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled on Tuesday to award 37,000 euros ($43,500) in damages to members of the anti-Kremlin Pussy Riot punk rock group, who were jailed for two years over a controversial performance in a church.

The high-profile trio was convicted in 2012 on charges of hooliganism for a performance denouncing President Vladimir Putin at Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral, prompting a backlash from activists around the world. The group burst into headlines this week for a pitch invasion protest during the World Cup final at Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday.

Read More
Pussy Riot Protesters Jailed for World Cup Final Pitch Invasion

On Tuesday, the ECHR said Russia had violated the Pussy Riot members’ rights to liberty, a fair trial and freedom of expression in their 2012 arrest.

“Domestic courts had failed to justify why it had been necessary to convict and sentence the applicants to terms of imprisonment,” ECHR said in a press release.

Separately, the ECHR awarded 20,000 euros of damages to the relatives of murdered journalist Anna Politkovskaya for the Russian state’s failure to conduct “an adequate and prompt investigation” of her 2006 shooting death.

Live Longer, Work Longer, Says Russian Government
News
June 18 2018
Live Longer, Work Longer, Says Russian Government
Horse-Riding Lawmaker Gets Police Summons for Protest
News
June 21 2018
Horse-Riding Lawmaker Gets Police Summons for Protest
Russian Court Says ‘Inconvenience’ No Longer Cause to Deny Protests
News
June 21 2018
Russian Court Says ‘Inconvenience’ No Longer Cause to Deny Protests

Latest news

European Court Orders Russia to Pay Damages Over Politkovskaya Murder
News
July 17 2018
European Court Orders Russia to Pay Damages Over Politkovskaya Murder
Foreign Fans Suspected in $2M Diamond Heist in Russia
News
July 17 2018
Foreign Fans Suspected in $2M Diamond Heist in Russia
Four Years On, What Do Russians Think About the Downing of MH17?
News
July 17 2018
Four Years On, What Do Russians Think About the Downing of MH17?

Most read

News

Russia to Extend Football Fans' Visa-Free Regime to the End of 2018

News

Russia 6th Largest Economy in World GDP Rankings

News

Kokoshniki Are Russia’s Latest Inside Joke

News

Russia's World Cup Sparks Old Fears of Abandoned Mothers and 'Festival Children'

News

LGBT World Cup Fans Stage Stealth Protests in Moscow

Sign up for our weekly newsletter