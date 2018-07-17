European Court Awards Damages to Pussy Riot for 2012 Church Performance

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled on Tuesday to award 37,000 euros ($43,500) in damages to members of the anti-Kremlin Pussy Riot punk rock group, who were jailed for two years over a controversial performance in a church.

The high-profile trio was convicted in 2012 on charges of hooliganism for a performance denouncing President Vladimir Putin at Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral, prompting a backlash from activists around the world. The group burst into headlines this week for a pitch invasion protest during the World Cup final at Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday.