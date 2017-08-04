EU to Expand Russia Sanctions Over Crimea Siemens Scandal — Reuters

The European Union on Friday will agree to extend sanctions on Russia over the secret delivery of Siemens turbines to Crimea, Reuters reports.

Two unidentified diplomatic sources told Reuters that the decision to add more names and companies to existing sanctions on Russia over its annexation of Crimea in 2014 is likely to be unanimously approved by EU members.

In mid-July, Germany’s flagship manufacturing firm Siemens suspended cooperation with Russian state companies following reports that its electricity turbines were delivered to Crimea in violation of EU sanctions.

Siemens said Russia had “illegally moved to Crimea against clear contractual agreements” four gas turbines the firm delivered for a project on the Russian mainland in Krasnodar region.

In the wake of the scandal, Berlin proposed adding four more Russian nationals and three companies on the blacklist. The proposal includes Siemens’ Russian contractor, Technopromexport.